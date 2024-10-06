Melania fawns over Donald Trump and dismisses "gold digger" claims in memoir: "Instant connection!"
New York, New York - In her upcoming book, Melania Trump reportedly showers her husband Donald Trump with praise and addresses critics who call her a "gold digger."
According to The Daily Beast, which reviewed an advanced copy of the memoir, Melania details how she met Trump at an NYC nightclub back in 1998 when he was 52 and she was only 28.
Though Trump had a "beautiful date" on his arm, Melania was "drawn to his magnetic energy."
After he slipped her a business card with his number, she eventually gave in and called.
"He was a bit older than me, but I, at the age of 28, felt an instant connection with him," she wrote, later adding that their connection was "undeniable" and felt "natural."
As they began dating, she recalled how Trump "revealed himself as a gentleman, displaying tenderness and thoughtfulness."
"For example, Donald to this day calls my personal doctor to check in on my health, to ensure that I am okay and that they are taking perfect care of me. He isn’t flashy or dramatic, just genuine and caring," she claimed.
She also took aim at those who have called her a "gold digger," arguing that she could have had any famous person she wanted.
"I had earned my fortune and could easily have captured the attention of numerous celebrities if I had so desired," Melania declared.
Is Melania Trump's memoir worth the read?
Melania's first book will be released exactly four weeks from the election on November 5, and comes as she has been noticeably avoiding the public eye – and her husband's side – as Trump runs for re-election.
Critics have widely speculated about the contents of the book, wondering if Melania will detail why she has avoided the public until now.
Many wonder if she will shed light on her marriage, as her absence has sparked wild theories about what she actually thinks about her husband.
Some interesting details from the book have been revealed in media reports, including a passage in which she comes out as pro-choice – a position that is at odds with Trump's strong anti-abortion stance.
But, as expected, much of the book seems to be Melania playing defense for her husband. For example, she dutifully pushes his claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" from him by Joe Biden and the Democrats.
On Sunday, Melania is scheduled to sit down for her second interview with Fox News to discuss her memoir, which will be released on Tuesday, October 8.
