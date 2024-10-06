Melania fawns over Donald Trump and dismisses "gold digger" claims in memoir: "Instant connection!"

New York, New York - In her upcoming book, Melania Trump reportedly showers her husband Donald Trump with praise and addresses critics who call her a "gold digger."

According to The Daily Beast, which reviewed an advanced copy of the memoir, Melania details how she met Trump at an NYC nightclub back in 1998 when he was 52 and she was only 28.

Though Trump had a "beautiful date" on his arm, Melania was "drawn to his magnetic energy."

After he slipped her a business card with his number, she eventually gave in and called.

"He was a bit older than me, but I, at the age of 28, felt an instant connection with him," she wrote, later adding that their connection was "undeniable" and felt "natural."

As they began dating, she recalled how Trump "revealed himself as a gentleman, displaying tenderness and thoughtfulness."

"For example, Donald to this day calls my personal doctor to check in on my health, to ensure that I am okay and that they are taking perfect care of me. He isn’t flashy or dramatic, just genuine and caring," she claimed.

She also took aim at those who have called her a "gold digger," arguing that she could have had any famous person she wanted.

"I had earned my fortune and could easily have captured the attention of numerous celebrities if I had so desired," Melania declared.