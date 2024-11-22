Melania Trump reportedly teams up with RFK Jr. to revamp Donald's "poison" diet

Washington DC - Melania Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have reportedly teamed up to revamp Donald Trump 's diet as he prepares to move back into the White House.

A source close to Trump's inner circle recently told Page Six that the two will be "‘ganging up" on the 78-year-old "to eat in a more healthy way."

"Think fewer Big Macs and less KFC, and more lean protein, salad, and veggies for energy and to improve his overall well-being," the source explained.

Melania, the insider claimed, has even "on occasion, been cooking family dinners at Trump Tower for the president and their son, Barron," and encouraging her husband "to make healthier choices."

Their efforts come after Trump nominated Kennedy to helm the Department of Health and Human Services during his upcoming administration. He's vowed to use the role to make sweeping changes to the American diet and the way the country views health.

But a second source told the outlet that Trump doesn't care much about that, as he "eats whatever he wants."

Kennedy – who recently described Trump's diet as "poison" – faced a bit of controversy last week after a photo shared on social media appeared to show him having McDonald's with a handful of MAGA allies.