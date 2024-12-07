Melania Trump reveals what she thinks about her husband's viral fist-pumping dance

New York, New York - Melania Trump recently shared her thoughts about her husband Donald Trump 's viral fist-pumping YMCA dance as it has been taking the country by storm.

On Friday, the incoming first lady sat down for an interview on the show Fox & Friends.

There she discussed how she's been "very, very busy" preparing her transition back into the White House, explaining that "the energy is different" this time because of the people her husband has chosen to surround himself with.

As she praised her husband's patriotism and hard work, the anchors then asked about the now iconic fist-pumping dance he has been known to do at campaign rallies while the song YMCA plays.

"This is a very special and unique dance," Melania said. "I think everyone is copying it, and everyone is having fun with it."

Trump first unveiled the awkward dance move in 2020 but has noticeably been doing it a lot more leading up to his election win last month.

The dance has also gone viral in recent weeks as influencers and athletes have done the dance to show their support for the 45th president.