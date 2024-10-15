Trump ends Pennsylvania rally with bizarre 30-minute dance party

Oaks, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump recently hosted a town hall event, which was awkwardly derailed by medical emergencies and the former president's love for music.

Donald Trump hosted a town hall event on Monday night, which he awkwardly ended by playing music from a playlist for 30-minutes. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

On Monday night, Trump and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem held an event at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, where he hoped to rally support in the battleground state ahead of Election Day.

After taking only a few questions, the event was halted after two seperate audience members required medical attention.

As the crowd waited to continue, Trump called upon his staff to play one of his favorite songs – Ave Maria.

"Would anybody else like to faint? Please raise your hand," Trump joked as the second crowd member was being helped.

After both emergencies were handled, the crowd expected the event to continue, but Trump instead asked his staff to keep playing his favorite songs, including Time to Say Goodbye by Andrea Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti and It's A Man's Man's Man's World by James Brown, as he gently rocked and bobbed to the music.

Trump did eventually address the crowd again, vowing to take another question, but after ranting for a bit about the "spirit" of MAGA and how "evil" Democrats are, he ordered his production crew to play YMCA by the Village People "nice and loud" and did his iconic double fist-pumping dance to close out the event.