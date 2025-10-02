Melania Trump shares bizarre AI-generated teleportation video: "Into the future"

New York, New York - First Lady Melania Trump appears to have taken a page out of her husband's book, as she is now sharing bizarre AI-generated videos of herself.

On Wednesday, Melania Trump shared a bizarre AI-generated video of herself teleporting into what appears to be the interior of Trump Tower. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Kena Betancur / AFP

On Wednesday, Melania reposted an AI video on X that appears to show the gold-decorated interior of Trump Tower with a cityscape in the background, as a fake version of herself magically teleports into view.

The fake Melania stares at the viewer as she strikes an elegant pose, briefly looks at the ground, and then peers back up again as her hair blows in the wind.

"Into the future," Melania captioned her post, tagging the "MelaniaMeme" account that originally shared the clip.

Since winning reelection earlier this year, Melania's husband, President Donald Trump, has made a habit of sharing bizarre AI-generated videos on social media, many times depicting himself as a larger-than-life figure and in far better health than he actually is.



It's unclear why Melania, who has evaded the public eye since his return to office, is now sharing AI content, but it may have something to do with the $Melania meme coin she launched in January, as "MelaniaMeme" is the official account for the cryptocurrency.