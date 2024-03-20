Melania Trump teases comeback while casting her Florida primary vote!

Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump made a surprise public appearance and teased her possible return to the campaign trail in her husband's bid to return to the White House.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump and his wife made their way to the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in their hometown to cast their vote in Florida's primary election.

Trump stopped to answer questions from reporters, but it was Melania that drew the attention of one journalist, who asked whether she was planning to get back to campaigning.

The former first lady cryptically responded, with a grin, "Stay tuned!"

While her response is pretty ambiguous, it is the first indication directly from Melania that she has any interest in returning to politics.

She has been absent throughout her husband's second campaign, despite playing a big role in his previous efforts, and stayed quiet as he battles scores of criminal charges and other legal issues.