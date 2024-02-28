Melania Trump's absence continues despite Donald's promise of her "big role"

Palm Beach, Florida - The world is still asking, "Where is Melania Trump ?" after her husband, Donald Trump , promised she would soon join him on the campaign trail as he fights for re-election.

Donald Trump (l.) promised that his wife, Melania, would join him on the campaign trail, but social media users are still debating her continued absence. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

Earlier this week, prominent Trump critic Ron Filipkowski shared a recent photo on social media of the former president posing with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

"Not Melania," Filipkowski pointed out in the caption of the post, predictably igniting a handful of "Where the hell is Melania?!" responses in the comments.

The world has been left in suspense, as the former first lady has been noticeably absent for some time now, as her husband runs for re-election and battles 91 criminal charges, along with a mountain of other legal issues.

The debate around her whereabouts has been further exacerbated by strange public moments, such as when she was missing from a Trump family Christmas card.

But during a Fox News town hall in South Carolina last week, Trump promised that his wife is soon "going to be out a lot."

He also made a similar vow last month when he told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade that Melania will soon be playing "a big role" in his campaign.