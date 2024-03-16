Mike Lindell and Kari Lake team up to outlaw voting machines in the US

Washington DC - My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and Arizona Republican Kari Lake have joined forces to take their claims of election fraud all the way to the US Supreme Court in hopes of getting rid of voting machines once and for all.

Arizona Republican Kari Lake (r.) and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell have requested the US Supreme Court revive a lawsuit that seeks to outlaw voting machines. © Collage: PATRICK T. FALLON & OLIVIER TOURON / AFP

On Saturday, Lindell shared a video on X, announcing that he had officially filed a request on Thursday for the Supreme Court to revive a previous lawsuit filed in Arizona.

The suit, brought forth by Lake, who lost her race for Arizona governor in 2022, and Mark Finchem, who lost his race for Secretary of State, claimed without evidence that voting machines were easily hackable, making them unreliable, and should not be used at all in US elections.

Their case was dismissed in multiple federal courts, with one judge arguing their claims were "too speculative."

According to a website for their latest effort, Lindell and Lake, who have been long-time supporters of Donald Trump and have helped him spread his own allegations of election interference, now allege they have "new evidence" that will warrant a "do-over" for Lake's election loss.

"The weakness in voting infrastructure requires resolution before the 2024 election," the filing states, referring to Lake's current run for state Senator.