Mitch McConnell discharged from hospital after serious fall
Washington DC - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was discharged from hospital on Monday after the Republican politician took a tumble at a private dinner function and got a concussion.
"Leader McConnell’s concussion recovery is proceeding well, and the leader was discharged from the hospital today. At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home," McConnell’s Communications Director David Popp said on Monday.
The Kentucky senator, who is 81, was taken to the hospital on March 8 after he tripped, fell, and hit his head at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington DC. He was participating in a reception and private dinner with the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC, which poured $290 million into the 2022 elections.
In addition to a concussion, McConnell also reportedly suffered a "minor rib fracture."
It's not the first time McConnell has had a nasty fall in recent years. In 2019, he fractured his shoulder after falling in his Kentucky home.
Mitch McConnell's absence from Senate continues
The Republican leader is not expected to return to the Senate this week as he continues his recovery.
Democratic Senators John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Dianne Feinstein of California also remain away from Capitol Hill as they seek treatment for clinical depression and shingles, respectively.
With the minority leader's absence, Democrats are left with only a razor-thin majority in an already narrowly divided chamber, where any absence can make a big difference when it comes time to vote on legislation and resolutions.
It is unclear when the three politicians will be back in the Senate.
