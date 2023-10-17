Mitt Romney says Oprah floated idea of presidential run together
Washington, DC - Apparently, Oprah Winfrey and veteran politician Mitt Romney once considered running together for a shot at the White House.
In the upcoming book, Romney: A Reckoning, the Utah senator recalls Winfrey suggesting that the two could "save the country" if they joined forces for a presidential run in 2020.
The biography, which will be out October 24, is already a #1 New Release on Amazon in the category of Campaigns & Elections.
With close ties to the Kennedys and the Obamas, 69-year-old billionaire media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey has been a major influence on the Democratic Party over the years.
Axios reported Monday that Romney (76) told biographer McKay Coppins that Winfrey pitched the unity ticket with the moderate senator and former Massachusetts governor.
Romney, who was the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, reportedly rejected the idea because he thought it would guarantee a second term for then-President Donald Trump.
Oprah's inner circle speaks out on the idea of her running for political office
A source told Axios that Winfrey was never serious about running for the highest office in the land. Her closest friends encouraged the idea, however.
CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, Winfrey’s best friend, said in 2018 that the star host was "intrigued" by the idea.
Winfrey’s longtime romantic partner, Stedman Graham, told the Los Angeles Times that year that she would "absolutely" run for office if "the people" wanted her to – but King said that he had misinterpreted the question.
"Stedman would never so cavalierly say 'absolutely she would do it,'" she added. "He would never do that."
