Mitt Romney says Oprah floated idea of presidential run together

Washington, DC - Apparently, Oprah Winfrey and veteran politician Mitt Romney once considered running together for a shot at the White House.

© Collage: ANNA MONEYMAKER/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ROY ROCHLIN/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In the upcoming book, Romney: A Reckoning, the Utah senator recalls Winfrey suggesting that the two could "save the country" if they joined forces for a presidential run in 2020.



The biography, which will be out October 24, is already a #1 New Release on Amazon in the category of Campaigns & Elections.

With close ties to the Kennedys and the Obamas, 69-year-old billionaire media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey has been a major influence on the Democratic Party over the years.

Axios reported Monday that Romney (76) told biographer McKay Coppins that Winfrey pitched the unity ticket with the moderate senator and former Massachusetts governor.

Romney, who was the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, reportedly rejected the idea because he thought it would guarantee a second term for then-President Donald Trump.