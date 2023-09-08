Nancy Pelosi makes big announcement on running for Congress again

San Francisco, California – Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one of the most influential – and at 83 years old, longest-serving – Democrats, said Friday she will seek another term as a representative for California in Congress.

Nancy Pelosi has announced she will run for Congress again in California. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Stefani Reynolds / AFP

Nancy is setting her sights on Congress once again.

Pelosi said in a post on X that the US needs "to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL.



"That is why I am running for reelection… and respectfully ask for your vote," she continued on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Her announcement that she wants another four-year term is likely to deepen debate in the US over the aging of its political class.

President Joe Biden, also a Democrat, is 80, while his Republican rival, former president Donald Trump, is 77.

Their respective ages – and how it may affect their abilities to lead the country – are a central issue in the looming 2024 fight for the White House.