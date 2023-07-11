New York might get its first openly trans state legislator as Émilia Decaudin announces bid

New York, New York - Émilia Decaudin is officially in the running to become the first transgender state legislator in New York!

Emilia Decaudin (r.) has announced she is entering the race to represent New York Assembly District 37, currently held by embattled Assemblymember Juan Ardila. © Collage: Screenshots/Twitter/JuanArdilaNYS & EmiliaDecaudin

Decaudin, a 24-year-old democratic socialist, announced on Tuesday she is entering the race to represent Assembly District 37 in the New York state legislature.

The Western Queens seat is currently held by Assemblymember Juan Ardila, who has faced growing calls to resign after two women's allegations of sexual misconduct came to light in March. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who initially backed Ardila in his 2022 election campaign, has since joined the ranks of leaders demanding he step down.

In 2020, Decaudin became the first openly transgender member of the Democratic state committee after first getting elected in 2018 and coming out in 2019.



She led a successful campaign to change state election law ensuring that nonbinary candidates can run for political parties' county committee positions.