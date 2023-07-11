New York might get its first openly trans state legislator as Émilia Decaudin announces bid
New York, New York - Émilia Decaudin is officially in the running to become the first transgender state legislator in New York!
Decaudin, a 24-year-old democratic socialist, announced on Tuesday she is entering the race to represent Assembly District 37 in the New York state legislature.
The Western Queens seat is currently held by Assemblymember Juan Ardila, who has faced growing calls to resign after two women's allegations of sexual misconduct came to light in March. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who initially backed Ardila in his 2022 election campaign, has since joined the ranks of leaders demanding he step down.
In 2020, Decaudin became the first openly transgender member of the Democratic state committee after first getting elected in 2018 and coming out in 2019.
She led a successful campaign to change state election law ensuring that nonbinary candidates can run for political parties' county committee positions.
Émilia Decaudin to fight for universal social programs
If elected to the New York Assembly, Decaudin told The City she plans to fight for universal social programs to address the affordable housing crisis, rising costs of living, and the climate emergency.
The Long Island City resident added that these policies would benefit many trans New Yorkers who suffer disproportionately "by virtue of them being on the margins of our society."
The primary election is set for June 2024 but could move up to April if a bill is signed by Governor Kathy Hochul.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Twitter/JuanArdilaNYS & EmiliaDecaudin