Celebrities fume over Jimmy Kimmel's suspension: "Some scary s**t"

Los Angeles, California - Ben Stiller, Don Lemon, and more celebs have reacted to Jimmy Kimmel's TV show getting suspended indefinitely.

Don Lemon (l.), Ben Stiller (r.), and more celebs have slammed ABC and the Republican party after Jimmy Kimmel's late night show was axed indefinitely. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Gabe Ginsberg & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Hours after ABC pulled the plug on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, several stars and government officials have condemned the network's decision.

The 57-year-old host's long-running late-night show was put on an indefinite hiatus Wednesday over Kimmel's on-air comments about the fatal shooting of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

Comedian Wanda Sykes, who was scheduled to appear on Kimmel's show, said in an Instagram video, "Let's see. He didn't end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week," referring to President Donald Trump.

"But he did end freedom of speech within his first year," she continued.

"Hey, for those of you who pray, now's the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy."

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom blasted the Republican Party on X, writing, "Buying and controlling media platforms. Firing commentators. Canceling shows. These aren't coincidences. It's coordinated. And it's dangerous.

" The @GOP does not believe in free speech. They are censoring you in real time."