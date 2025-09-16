Newsom urges America to "wake up" after Stephen Miller's shocking rant

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom hit back at top White House official Steven Miller's shocking remarks about the Democratic Party and called on the US to "wake up" to the dangers posed by the Trump administration.

Californian Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) slammed White House deputy chief of staff Steven Miller for calling the Democratic Party a terrorist organization. © Collage: AFP/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images & AFP/Brandon Bell/Getty Images

"Wake up, America," wrote Newsom on X, sharing a clip of Miller speaking to Fox News.

"Stephen Miller has already publicly labeled the Democratic Party as a terrorist organization."

"This isn't about crime and safety. It's about dismantling our democratic institutions. We cannot allow acts of political violence to be weaponized and used to threaten tens of millions of Americans," he insisted.

Miller has been taking his violent rhetoric to new levels since the killing of far-right commentator Charlie Kirk.

"The Democrat Party does not fight for, care about, or represent American citizens," he rails in the video shared by Newsom. "It is an entity devoted exclusively to the defense of hardened criminals, gangbangers, and illegal alien killers and terrorists."

"The Democrat Party is not a political party – it is a domestic extremist organization."

Miller repeated his claims while speaking to Vice President JD Vance on a special tribute episode of The Charlie Kirk Show on Monday, once again calling it a "domestic terror movement."

"We are going to channel all the anger we have over the organized campaign that led to this assassination to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks," he said.

Miller's language has been reflected by other high-ranking members of the MAGA Republican Party, and even President Donald Trump himself, who blamed the "radical left" for Kirk's murder last week.