Nikki Haley gets huge bump from Democrat mega-donor to help her take on Trump

Charleston, South Carolina - A Democratic mega-donor has dropped a massive donation in support of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley as mega-donors across the country come together to choose an alternative to Donald Trump .

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was recently endorsed by Democratic mega-donor Reid Hoffman in an effort to help her beat Donald Trump. © SCOTT EISEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to The New York Times, billionaire and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman recently donated $250,000 to SFA Fund Inc., a pro-Haley super PAC.

Hoffman's support comes as Haley has been receiving other large donations from notable donors including Americans for Prosperity, the network founded by billionaires David and Charles Koch, which endorsed Haley as the candidate that will "turn the page on today's toxic culture" and "defeat" Trump.

This move also comes as Haley has seen huge surges in polls for the Republican primaries across the country with her swooping into second place behind Trump in several states. Even though Trump still leads by a wide margin, Haley's gains are promising to those opposed to the former president's re-election efforts.

Haley's growing support network is beginning to come under scrutiny by some Republicans, however. During Wednesday night's fourth GOP debate event, Haley faced off with her fellow Republican candidates and some pointed out her willingness to accept support from questionable sources. At one point, Haley argued back that her rivals were "just jealous."

In a recent Fox News interview, Haley defended her choice to accept donations from "anybody that wants to come support the cause."