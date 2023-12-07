Republicans round on surging Nikki Haley in fiery fourth primary debate

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Republican presidential hopefuls sought to halt surging Nikki Haley's momentum in an acrimonious fourth primary debate Wednesday, as they made their pitches to be considered the most viable alternative to runaway frontrunner Donald Trump .

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis walks past former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley during a break in the fourth 2024 Republican candidates' presidential debate at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, on December 6, 2023. © REUTERS

The former president – who is seeking to retake the White House despite facing 91 felony charges – maintains a historically large lead and has seen his polling go from strength to strength with each new indictment.

But he has skipped the debates, seeing no advantage in sharing the stage with distant rivals, and rendering them a sideshow to the battle pitting his presidential ambitions against the might of the US justice system.

In Trump's absence, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley touted her rising polling numbers to argue that she had supplanted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as Trump's understudy, six weeks ahead of the first nomination vote.

"We have to stop the chaos but you can't defeat Democrat chaos with Republican chaos. And that's what Donald Trump gives us," she said as she pitched a more professional administration than the Trump presidency.

"My approach is different: No drama, no vendettas, no whining."

Only two other candidates qualified for the showdown – tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie – and a less cluttered stage gave the rivals time to drill into their opponents' policies and records.

Haley's rise has been attributed to strong performances in the previous three debates, and she is riding high on a key endorsement from the powerful Koch family and $250,000 from billionaire Democratic donor Reid Hoffman.

But she went into the debate with a target on her back, as DeSantis and Ramaswamy characterized her as being in the pocket of corporate interests and weak on China, with Ramaswamy repeatedly calling her "corrupt."