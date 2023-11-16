Ron DeSantis tries to dethrone Nikki Haley as she continues to rise in the polls

Tallahassee, Florida - Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is currently being challenged for his second-place position in the 2024 Republican primary race by Nikki Haley .

Candidate Ron DeSantis is struggling to stay in second place in the Republican primaries, battling it out with Nikki Haley to maintain his position. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, CNN released the results of a poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire, which has Donald Trump predictably sitting in first place with a 42% lead among the state's voters.

But surprisingly, Haley has managed to take the second place spot at 20% while DeSantis has been bumped down all the way to fourth with only 9%.

This comes as yet another huge blow to the DeSantis campaign, which has failed to make much leeway with voters since he joined the race.

Haley, on the other hand, has seen a steady rise in polling across the country in recent months and has snagged major donor support. DeSantis' camp is definitely taking notice and is coming up with more aggressive ways to combat her rise.