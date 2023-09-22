Nikki Haley says Trump will be remembered for being "thin-skinned, easily distracted"

Portsmouth, New Hampshire - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was asked an interesting question about Donald Trump during a recent rally, and she gave a shockingly critical assessment of the former president.

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley criticized Donald Trump during a rally when she was asked how the former president would be remembered in history. © Collage: ALMOND NGAN / AFP & Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The former South Carolina governor was taking questions after giving a speech during a recent campaign stop in New Hampshire, when an audience member asked her how she believed history would remember Trump 100 years from now.

"Time does funny things," she began. "My thought will be that he was the right president at the right time."

She gave a lengthy response, complimenting Trump on a handful of issues, such as how he did "a better job than [President Joe Biden] on the border," and claimed he gave a voice to the voiceless.

"He listened and brought in a group of people who felt unheard, like where I grew up in rural South Carolina," she explained. "He was strong on foreign policy and getting America respect in the world."

She was also very critical of the former president, accusing him of now being "weak in the knees" on the Ukraine conflict.

"He was thin-skinned and easily distracted," she added. "He didn't do anything on fiscal policy and really spent a lot of money, and we're all paying the price for it."