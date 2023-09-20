Second Republican debate: Everything you need to know and how to stream it

Simi Valley, California - Next Wednesday, Republican presidential hopefuls will return to the debate stage to sell their vision for the US to American voters and once again vie for their chance at the White House.

Republicans running for president in 2024 will face off for the party's second debate on September 27. © Collage: Pedro Ugarte/AFP, WIN MCNAMEE & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The first debate, which took place in Milwaukee back in August, left voters on a bit of a cliffhanger, as we witnessed several notably heated exchanges and a surprisingly well-received performance by businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

The eight candidates that took the stage that night also proved they could put on quite a show, even without the Republican primary front-runner, Donald Trump, who was not in attendance.

Trump has hinted that he may skip out on all the debates, and it's been confirmed that he plans to speak with striking autoworkers in Detroit the same night the second debate will air.

So, his opponents will have another chance to gain attention and possibly jump ahead in the polls.

This brief guide will fill you in on a few details to know ahead of the event and how to stream it so you are prepared to tune in.