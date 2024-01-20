Nikki Haley under scrutiny as old cheating allegations resurface

Charleston, South Carolina - Presidential candidate Nikki Haley is facing heavy scrutiny after unproven allegations from over a decade ago that she cheated on her husband resurfaced.

Back in 2010, as Haley was running to be governor of South Carolina, two men – Will Folks and Larry Marchant Jr. – each went public with allegations that Haley had cheated on her husband with them.

In an affidavit, Folks, who worked as Haley's communication consultant from 2007 to 2008, claimed he and Haley had an "inappropriate physical relationship" during his employment. Marchant claims he had "sexual intercourse" with the politician during a conference in 2008.

At the time, Haley called their claims "categorically and totally false," arguing she has "been 100% faithful to my husband throughout our 13 years of marriage."

While the allegations were never officially proven, the Daily Mail resurfaced the claims on Friday. Without providing evidence, Daily Mail reported that Haley "DID" cheat on her husband and alleged that new unnamed sources have come forward to confirm the stories.

Later that same day, a reporter for the outlet was kicked out of Haley's rally in New Hampshire, with a spokesperson for the campaign informing the reporter that "the Daily Mail is not credentialed for any more events."