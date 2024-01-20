Nikki Haley under scrutiny as old cheating allegations resurface
Charleston, South Carolina - Presidential candidate Nikki Haley is facing heavy scrutiny after unproven allegations from over a decade ago that she cheated on her husband resurfaced.
Back in 2010, as Haley was running to be governor of South Carolina, two men – Will Folks and Larry Marchant Jr. – each went public with allegations that Haley had cheated on her husband with them.
In an affidavit, Folks, who worked as Haley's communication consultant from 2007 to 2008, claimed he and Haley had an "inappropriate physical relationship" during his employment. Marchant claims he had "sexual intercourse" with the politician during a conference in 2008.
At the time, Haley called their claims "categorically and totally false," arguing she has "been 100% faithful to my husband throughout our 13 years of marriage."
While the allegations were never officially proven, the Daily Mail resurfaced the claims on Friday. Without providing evidence, Daily Mail reported that Haley "DID" cheat on her husband and alleged that new unnamed sources have come forward to confirm the stories.
Later that same day, a reporter for the outlet was kicked out of Haley's rally in New Hampshire, with a spokesperson for the campaign informing the reporter that "the Daily Mail is not credentialed for any more events."
Cheating allegations become ammunition for the MAGA movement
The resurfaced allegations come as Haley has been running an aggressive campaign for president. She has recently seen massive bumps in polling and support, positioning her as a notable threat against Republican Party front-runner Donald Trump, which has gained her the ire of his loyal MAGA base.
Though the Daily Mail claims to have broke the story about the allegations against Haley, the claims were originally resurfaced by Trump loyalist and far-right provocateur Laura Loomer, who was also kicked out of a Haley campaign event last year when she showed up with copies of the affidavits and insisted that Haley answer questions about the allegations.
Haley will face Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis when New Hampshire's caucuses begin next week on January 24.
