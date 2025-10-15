Pam Bondi and DHS react after Amy Poehler and Tina Fey brutally roast her and Kristi Noem on SNL

Washington DC - US Attorney General Pam Bondi has shared her reaction after comedian Amy Poehler ruthlessly mocked her during a recent Cold Open skit for Saturday Night Live.

In recent social media posts, Pam Bondi (r.) and the Department of Homeland Security shared reactions to Amy Poehler (l.) and Tina Fey mocking them on Saturday Night Live. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday night's episode, Poehler, an SNL alum who was on hosting duty, played Bondi in a reenactment of a contentious Senate hearing the attorney general sat through earlier this week, during which she was combative with Democratic lawmakers and dodged a number of tough questions.

"My name is Pam Bondi. I spell it with an 'I' because I ain't gonna answer any of your questions," Poehler joked in the skit.

Then, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, played by fellow SNL alum Tina Fey, entered the scene carrying an assault rifle for no reason.

"That's right – it's me, Kristi Noem. I'm the rarest type of person in Washington DC – a brunette that Donald Trump listens to," Fey joked.

Bondi apparently caught the skit and got a kick out of it, as she shared a screenshot of Poehler and Fey in an X post along with the caption: "[Secretary Noem], should we recreate this picture in Chicago? Loving Amy Poehler!"

While Noem hasn't publicly shared her reaction, the X account for the Department of Homeland Security shared a post that read, "Thanks for the free advertisement [NBC]. Get Criminals out. Make history. Save America."

The post featured a clip of Fey's impression of Noem, along with video of hordes of ICE agents swarming US cities, along with the caption, "Defend the homeland."