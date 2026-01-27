Ro Khanna meets with Minneapolis protesters as calls grow for end to ICE terror

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Representative Ro Khanna visited Minneapolis on Monday where he was filmed meeting with protesters demanding an end to ICE terror.

Representative Ro Khanna speaks to the media near a memorial for Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 26, 2026. © REUTERS

During his trip, the California Democrat attended a vigil for Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old ICU nurse who was pummeled and fatally shot by federal immigration agents on Saturday. His shooting followed the January 7 ICE killing of 37-year-old Renee Good.

The Trump administration has deployed thousands of federal agents to Minneapolis in a bid to escalate deportations and quell public dissent.

Amid mass protests after Pretti's killing, President Donald Trump held phone conversations with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Frey announced on Monday that "some federal agents" will begin leaving the city on Tuesday. The mayor said he would continue pushing for the rest of the officers involved in "Operation Metro Surge" to depart as well.

"This is a community that is hurting," Khanna told CNN's Kaitlan Collins. "They don't feel seen. They don't feel heard. They feel like ICE agents are going into their restaurants, into their bookstores, or surveilling their houses."

"We just have to end this on a human level," the congressman said.

Khanna has called for an end to ICE funding and qualified immunity for agents, the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi, and other measures to address the crisis many communities are facing.