Ro Khanna meets with Minneapolis protesters as calls grow for end to ICE terror
Minneapolis, Minnesota - Representative Ro Khanna visited Minneapolis on Monday where he was filmed meeting with protesters demanding an end to ICE terror.
During his trip, the California Democrat attended a vigil for Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old ICU nurse who was pummeled and fatally shot by federal immigration agents on Saturday. His shooting followed the January 7 ICE killing of 37-year-old Renee Good.
The Trump administration has deployed thousands of federal agents to Minneapolis in a bid to escalate deportations and quell public dissent.
Amid mass protests after Pretti's killing, President Donald Trump held phone conversations with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.
Frey announced on Monday that "some federal agents" will begin leaving the city on Tuesday. The mayor said he would continue pushing for the rest of the officers involved in "Operation Metro Surge" to depart as well.
"This is a community that is hurting," Khanna told CNN's Kaitlan Collins. "They don't feel seen. They don't feel heard. They feel like ICE agents are going into their restaurants, into their bookstores, or surveilling their houses."
"We just have to end this on a human level," the congressman said.
Khanna has called for an end to ICE funding and qualified immunity for agents, the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi, and other measures to address the crisis many communities are facing.
Ro Khanna speaks with community members in Minneapolis
Khanna was filmed throughout the day speaking with media outlets and protesters on the ground in the Minnesota city.
In one notable interaction, a community member named Michael Wilson is seen telling Khanna, "F*** these cameras. I'm not here for y'all, but the fact that you are here, sir, shows me that you are willing to lead by example."
"There's two ways we gonna play this game, pimp," Wilson said. "We were nice. This brother [Pretti] was a nurse. Now they're willing to kill our nurses, so when you go back to Capitol Hill, tell 'em I said it. If they bring their a**es here, f***ing with us, it's gonna get worse."
In response to a clip of the exchange, Khanna wrote on X, "I chose to listen to him, shared my view that we need to live up to [Rev. Dr. Martin Luther] King's vision of non-violence, and gave him a hug."
"Perhaps, a better way to de-escalation and healing for our nation than having armed ICE agents shoot protestors," he added.
