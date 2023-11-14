Paul Pelosi gives harrowing account of "traumatic" hammer attack in his home

San Francisco, California - Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , has spoken publicly for the first time about the hammer bludgeoning attack he suffered in his San Francisco home in October 2022.

Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has testified about the brutal hammer attack he suffered in his San Francisco home just days before the 2022 midterms. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

"It was tremendous shock to recognize that somebody had broken into the house, and looking at him and looking at the hammer and the ties, I recognized that I was in serious danger, so I tried to stay as calm as possible," Pelosi said during the federal trial of alleged assailant David DePape, according to the Guardian.



The 82-year-old has not previously spoken about the experience "because it has been too traumatic."

DePape burst into the bedroom while Pelosi was sleeping, asking, "Where's Nancy?" The then-House Speaker was in Washington DC at the time.

"We had some conversation with him saying she was the leader of the pack, he had to take her out, and that he was going to wait for her," Pelosi said.