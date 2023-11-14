Paul Pelosi gives harrowing account of "traumatic" hammer attack in his home
San Francisco, California - Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has spoken publicly for the first time about the hammer bludgeoning attack he suffered in his San Francisco home in October 2022.
"It was tremendous shock to recognize that somebody had broken into the house, and looking at him and looking at the hammer and the ties, I recognized that I was in serious danger, so I tried to stay as calm as possible," Pelosi said during the federal trial of alleged assailant David DePape, according to the Guardian.
The 82-year-old has not previously spoken about the experience "because it has been too traumatic."
DePape burst into the bedroom while Pelosi was sleeping, asking, "Where's Nancy?" The then-House Speaker was in Washington DC at the time.
"We had some conversation with him saying she was the leader of the pack, he had to take her out, and that he was going to wait for her," Pelosi said.
Paul Pelosi suffers injuries in hammer attack
FBI special agent Stephanie Minor testified that video footage of the attack showed DePape hitting Paul Pelosi at least three times with the hammer. The venture capitalist and real estate investor suffered a skull fracture and injuries to the arm and hands.
The break-in and attack came just two days before the 2022 midterm elections.
DePape's defense has not denied he was the assailant. Instead, his attorney, Jodi Linker, told jurors she will argue that the 43-year-old believed "with every ounce of his being" that he was trying to stop corruption and child abuse by politicians and actors.
If convicted, DePape faces life behind bars.
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP