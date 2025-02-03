Hegseth declares "new era" has begun on visit to US-Mexico border

Sunland Park, New Mexico - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited the southern US border with Mexico on Monday as President Donald Trump carries out a hard-right agenda that includes boosting the country's military presence to combat undocumented immigration .

In his first trip as Pentagon chief, Pete Hegseth (l.) met with US troops and then traveled to the frontier itself. © REUTERS

In his first trip as Pentagon chief, Hegseth met with US troops – who have been surged to the border region under President Trump – and then traveled to the frontier itself.

"This is a new era at the southern border, a new era of determination, a new era of cooperation. And at the Defense Department, we are proud to be a part of it," Hegseth said in televised remarks.

"We are going to get control of this border," he vowed.

Trump has ordered 1,500 additional military personnel to the border, and his administration has carried out highly publicized immigration raids and arrests.

Some migrants have additionally been deported using military aircraft.

Reducing migration is a key priority for the president, who declared a national emergency at the US frontier with Mexico on his first day in office and also designated drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

"To the cartels, all options are on the table," Hegseth said Monday, without providing further details.