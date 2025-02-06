Pete Hegseth hit with latest embarrassment as Venmo list leaks

Washington, DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Venmo friends list was leaked, revealing an embarrassing selection of payees including defense contractors and healthcare executives.

The friends list of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's personal Venmo has leaked, revealing an embarrassing selection of buddies. © AFP/Oliver Contreras

An investigation into Pete Hegseth's Venmo by The American Prospect revealed the Defense Secretary had left his account on public, providing a detailed friends list of potential payers and payees.

Described by reporters Daniel Boguslaw and Luke Goldstein as a "digital Rolodex," the leaked Venmo friends list includes a revealing selection of executives and Washington insiders.

Some of Hegseth's contacts include tech executives from Silicon Valley like Google's Scott Brown and defense contractors from Palantir and Anduril. Executives at UnitedHealth Group, the insurance giant whose CEO was assassinated in December, are also on the list, as are media figures from far-right outlet The Daily Wire.

Hegseth also appears to have been in touch with extremist conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, and even former President George W. Bush's national security advisor, Mark Pfeifle.

Hegseth's transactions were not visible, so it is unclear how much money has been sent and received between the defense secretary and his executive friends.