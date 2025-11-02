Hegseth announces US' latest deadly strike on boat in Caribbean

Washington DC - A US strike on a vessel in the Caribbean killed three people on Saturday, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said, the latest such attack in international waters.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced yet another deadly US strike on a boat in the Caribbean. © Eugene Hoshiko / POOL / AFP

The US has deployed Navy ships to the Caribbean and sent F-35 stealth warplanes to Puerto Rico, part of a massive military force that Washington insists is aimed at curbing drug trafficking.

More than 15 US strikes on boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific have killed at least 65 people in recent weeks, prompting criticism from governments in the region.

The latest strike hit "another narco-trafficking vessel... in the Caribbean," Hegseth wrote on social media.

"This vessel – like EVERY OTHER – was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling," he said.

"Three male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. All three terrorists were killed."