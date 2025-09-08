Hegseth makes surprise visit to Puerto Rico amid Trump's crackdown on drug cartels

Washington DC - Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth made a surprise visit to Puerto Rico Monday, officials said, as the US uses military forces it has deployed in the region to target drug cartels.

Hegseth was accompanied by the top US military officer, General Dan Caine, and the two of them were welcomed by Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, the territory's governor, who announced the visit in a post on X.

She also thanked President Donald Trump "and his Administration for recognizing the strategic value Puerto Rico has to the national security of the United States and the fight against drug cartels in our hemisphere, perpetuated by narco-dictator Nicolas Maduro."

The US alleges that leftist Venezuelan leader Maduro heads a cocaine trafficking cartel and recently doubled its bounty to $50 million in exchange for his capture to face drug charges.

A Pentagon official confirmed Hegseth had traveled to Puerto Rico, but provided no further details.

The visit comes around a week after the US carried out a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat coming from Venezuela, an action that Trump said left 11 purported members of the Tren de Aragua gang dead.

Tensions between Washington and Caracas subsequently soared after the Pentagon accused Venezuela of buzzing its ships in the Caribbean following the deadly strike, while Maduro has also denounced the buildup of US military assets in the region.

There are eight US Navy ships involved in counter-narcotics efforts in Latin America – seven in the Caribbean and one in the Pacific – while Washington is also dispatching 10 high-tech F-35 jets to Puerto Rico.

Trump vowed Friday to shoot down Venezuelan military jets if they pose a danger to US forces, but Maduro subsequently called for dialogue with Washington.