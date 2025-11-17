Pete Hegseth brutally trolled after dropping cringe-inducing military operation names

Washington DC - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is facing a barrage of online trolling after his latest attempt to sound cool on social media.

Continuing his tradition of playing up his macho military image on social media, Hegseth on Saturday posted a caps-filled message on X establishing a series of military operation names.

"OPERATION ROUGH RIDER = Free of Navigation of US ship," Hegseth began, implying that the US Navy hadn't been enjoying freedom of navigation rights until he entered office, despite them being introduced in 1982.

"OPERATION MIDNIGHT HAMMER = Obliteration of Iranian nuclear sites," Hegseth continued.

"OPERATION SOUTHERN SPEAR = Destroy Narco-Terrorists killing Americans."

Hegseth has continued to attack boats in the Caribbean and Pacific under the guise of combating so-called "Narco-Terrorists," but has presented no evidence that the people killed had anything to do with drug trafficking.

"POTUS Trump means business – and the world knows it," Hegseth said. "Peace Through Strength."

The post provided fertile grounds for trolls to flock to X and make fun of Hegseth, in many cases sharing a variety of equally absurd "operation" names.

"Operation bubba chug," said one user. "Operation chili dog. Operation Arabian goggles. Operation Roman helmet. Operation mushroom print."