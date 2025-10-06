Pete Hegseth reveals Trump recently scolded him for not meeting expectations: "He sets the tone"

Washington DC - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently revealed that President Donald Trump lashed out at him for not meeting the expectations of his job.

In an interview on Sunday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (r.) revealed President Donald Trump (l.) "yelled" at him during a recent Oval Office meeting. © Collage: TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

According to The Daily Beast, Hegseth did an interview with Fox News on Sunday, during which he was asked, "When was the last time someone yelled at you?"

"The last time I was in the Oval Office," the secretary admitted.

"President Trump's the boss; he sets the tone. If you don't get it done, he'll let you know about it, so that's probably it."

While it's unclear when the confrontation took place and what failure he was being scolded for, Hegseth's remarks came days after he gave a speech to military generals last Tuesday.

In it, he demanded loyalty to Trump and argued that the military has become too fat, too focused on leftist "woke" ideas, and in need of a major shake-up.

On Friday, staying true to his word, Hegseth fired his Navy Chief of Staff Jon Harrison.

Of all of Trump's administration nominations, Hegseth was one of the most controversial, as the former Fox News host lacked experience, had made many contentious statements in the past, and had a reported history of alcoholism.