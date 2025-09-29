Trump planning to crash Hegseth's mystery meeting with military's top generals

Washington DC - President Donald Trump suggested that he might take part in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth 's upcoming meeting with the US military's top brass at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

On Sunday, Trump told NBC News that he might attend Tuesday's highly unusual meet-up, which Hegseth convened last week with little notice and no details about its purpose.

"It's really just a very nice meeting talking about how well we're doing militarily, talking about being in great shape, talking about a lot of good, positive things," Trump revealed. "It's just a good message."

"We have some great people coming in, and it's just an 'esprit de corps,'" he added.

"You know the expression 'esprit de corps?' That's all it's about. We're talking about what we're doing, what they're doing, and how we're doing."

Trump's comments cooled down some concerns over the extremely secretive and last-minute nature of the meeting.

Hegseth's move comes a week after the Department of Defense, dubbed the Department of War by the Trump administration, floated strict new rules on journalists reporting from the Pentagon as part of a broader crackdown on freedom of expression.