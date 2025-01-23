Pete Hegseth's ex-wife accuses him of alcohol abuse amid Senate confirmation hearing

Pete Hegseth's ex-wife spoke to FBI investigators about the prospective CIA head's alleged alcohol abuse, a new report reveals. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

According to a source who spoke to CNN, Samantha Hegseth gave a statement to the FBI in which she claimed that her ex-husband "drinks more often than he doesn't."

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker and ranking Democratic member Jack Reed were briefed on Samantha Hegseth's statement to the FBI on January 16.

Wicker, who continues to stand firmly behind Pete Hegseth's nomination, said in a Wednesday night statement that reports on the FBI background investigation have been "starkly and factually inaccurate."

"It is disturbing that a sensitive, longstanding process used by committee leadership to vet presidential personnel is being litigated in the press by anonymous sources with ulterior motives," Wicker said.

The statement seems likely to be a reference to various allegations that have come out about Hegseth since an explosive New Yorker article in December alleged "financial mismanagement, sexist behavior, and being repeatedly intoxicated on the job."

Just this week, an affidavit sent to senators by Hegseth's former sister-in-law accused him of domestic abuse against Samantha Hegseth and backed up claims of alcohol abuse.

Hegseth has repeatedly denied all the allegations lodged against him and called accusations of sexual assault a "coordinated smear campaign." He has, however, admitted that he was "not a perfect person."