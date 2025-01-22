Hegseth faces new damaging allegations as Pentagon confirmation vote nears

New allegations against Pete Hegseth have surfaced as the Senate prepares itself to vote on his confirmation as President Donald Trump's secretary of defense.

By Evan Williams

Washington, DC - New allegations against Pete Hegseth have surfaced as the Senate prepares itself to vote on his confirmation as President Donald Trump's secretary of defense.

Pete Hegseth is facing more domestic abuse allegations as the Senate readies itself to vote on his confirmation as President Donald Trump's secretary of defense. © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images In an affidavit to senators, Hegseth's former sister-in-law accused him of having abused his ex-wife Samantha Hegseth to the point that she had a secret code word which acted as a signal to friends and family that she needed help. According to Reuters, which reviewed a copy of the document, Danielle Hegseth said on January 21 that her brother-in-law had a problem with alcohol and had once shouted "No means yes!" at a bar in 2013. "I believe that Samantha feared for her safety," Danielle Hegseth said in the affidavit. "Samantha also told me that she once hid in her closet from Hegseth because she feared for her personal safety." Donald Trump Trump says Putin "destroying Russia" by refusing to make deal with Ukraine The affidavit was sent after Senator Jack Reed requested a statement from Danielle Hegseth detailing what she knew of the former Fox News host's alleged alcohol abuse issues, threats of abuse, and mistreatment of family members.

Samantha Hegseth responds to accusations of domestic abuse