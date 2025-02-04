Pete Hegseth's new press secretary accused of child abuse and domestic violence

Washington, DC - The spokesperson of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who has been facing serious domestic abuse and sexual assault allegations, has a dark past of his own.

Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell has been accused of abusing his wife and children. © AFP/Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell was accused of spousal and child abuse by his wife Laurie Snell in 2021, leading to his decision to drop out of a race for a Senate seat.

Among a variety of allegations, Snell said that Parnell had choked her and struck one of their children. In addition, she claimed that he had left her by the side of the road and told her to "get an abortion."

The former US Army ranger has denied all the allegations and said that he was "devastated" after having to suspend his 2021 campaign.

"There is nothing more important to me than my children, and while I plan to ask the court to reconsider, I can't continue with a Senate campaign," he said in a statement at the time.

"My focus right now is 100% on my children, and I want them to know I do not have any other priorities and will never stop fighting for them."

A judge awarded Snell primary custody of the couple's three children and said that Parnell "did commit some acts of abuse in the past." He also said that he believed Snell to be "the more credible witness."

President Donald Trump, who endorsed Parnell during his 2021 run, on Monday night announced that the 43-year-old would become the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs and Chief Pentagon spokesperson.