Raymond Santana of Exonerated Five announces bid for New York City Council

New York, New York - Raymond Santana of the Exonerated Five has announced he is running for a seat on the New York City Council, following the success of Yusef Salaam.

"Raymond knows what most New Yorkers know – that the current system isn’t working for communities like the South Bronx and East Harlem. And that’s why he’s running to represent his home on the New York City Council," reads a statement on Santana's campaign website.

Santana (50) was one of a group of Black and brown youths convicted of raping a 28-year-old white woman out for a jog in Central Park on April 19, 1989. He was just 15 years old at the time of his arrest.

The Central Park Five – now known as the Exonerated Five – spent between five and 12 years behind bars before the perpetrator confessed to the crime and DNA evidence proved their innocence. The city paid a settlement of over $40 million for their wrongful incarceration.

Donald Trump was critical in stoking public fear and hostility against the teens. In 1989, the current Republican presidential nominee infamously placed ads in four newspapers stating: "Bring back the death penalty and bring back our police!"

While on the 2024 campaign trail, the then Republican presidential nominee revived his false accusations against the Exonerated Five, prompting a joint lawsuit from the men.