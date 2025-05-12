Rep. Dan Goldman accuses Bondi of blocking release of Epstein files to protect Trump

Washington DC - Democratic Congressman Dan Goldman of New York recently called out US Attorney General Pam Bondi for repeatedly failing to fulfill her promise to release files related to notorious child predator Jeffrey Epstein.

A Democratic Congressman recently accused US Attorney General Pam Bondi (r.) of intentionally preventing the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to MeidasTouch, Goldman sent a letter to Bondi on Monday, regarding his "grave concern" over what appears to be "a concerted effort by you to delay and even prevent" the release of the files, possibly at President Donald Trump's direction.

Back in February, Bondi hosted several MAGA influencers at the White House to celebrate the release of the "first phase" of evidence, supposedly delivering on a campaign promise that Trump had made to release details of the Epstein case to the public.

But the stunt was met with heavy backlash, as the evidence presented was already public knowledge, which Goldman described as "a ham-handed attempt to gaslight the American people."

Bondi blamed the FBI for the lackluster release and has since set two deadlines for the release, which were never met.

Goldman argued that the "unexplained delay," Trump's well-documented affiliation with Epstein, and the president's "view that the Department of Justice is his personal law firm" raise questions about whether he has intervened to prevent the release "in order to hide his own embarrassing and potentially criminal conduct."