Attorney General Pam Bondi hits back at rumors around "missing" Epstein files

Washington DC - US Attorney General Pam Bondi recently shut down rumors she doesn't have the files related to notorious child predator Jeffrey Epstein, claiming the Federal Bureau of Investigation is overwhelmed with evidence.

Attorney General Pam Bondi recently dismissed rumors that files regarding Jeffrey Epstein are "missing," and claimed they are currently under review. © Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, a reporter asked Bondi if rumors that the Epstein files were "missing" were true.

"No, no, the FBI, they're reviewing – there are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn, and there are hundreds of victims," Bondi claimed.

"It's just the volume, that's what they are going through right now," she continued. "The FBI is diligently going through that."

Back in February, Bondi hosted several MAGA influencers at the White House to celebrate the release of the "first phase" of evidence related to Epstein, delivering on a promise President Donald Trump made to release details of the case to the public.

But the stunt was met with heavy backlash, as the evidence presented was already public knowledge. Bondi has not given an update on when a second phase will come.

The reporter's question was in regard to remarks from Republican Congressman James Comer of Kentucky, who suggested in a recent interview that Bondi doesn't have the files as she has claimed, arguing if she did, she would have released them, and alleged the "deep state" probably destroyed them to prevent their release.

"I hope they're not shredding documents right now," Comer said.

Bondi said she was not aware of Comer's statement, but said she would "call him later and find out."