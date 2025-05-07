Attorney General Pam Bondi hits back at rumors around "missing" Epstein files
Washington DC - US Attorney General Pam Bondi recently shut down rumors she doesn't have the files related to notorious child predator Jeffrey Epstein, claiming the Federal Bureau of Investigation is overwhelmed with evidence.
On Wednesday, a reporter asked Bondi if rumors that the Epstein files were "missing" were true.
"No, no, the FBI, they're reviewing – there are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn, and there are hundreds of victims," Bondi claimed.
"It's just the volume, that's what they are going through right now," she continued. "The FBI is diligently going through that."
Back in February, Bondi hosted several MAGA influencers at the White House to celebrate the release of the "first phase" of evidence related to Epstein, delivering on a promise President Donald Trump made to release details of the case to the public.
But the stunt was met with heavy backlash, as the evidence presented was already public knowledge. Bondi has not given an update on when a second phase will come.
The reporter's question was in regard to remarks from Republican Congressman James Comer of Kentucky, who suggested in a recent interview that Bondi doesn't have the files as she has claimed, arguing if she did, she would have released them, and alleged the "deep state" probably destroyed them to prevent their release.
"I hope they're not shredding documents right now," Comer said.
Bondi said she was not aware of Comer's statement, but said she would "call him later and find out."
Pam Bondi and Kash Patel unveil the success of Operation Restore Justice
Bondi's fumble of the Epstein rollout comes as she has led Trump's aggressive efforts to be tough on crime during his second term, even championing his aspirations to bring back the federal death penalty.
Many critics have accused her of trying to intentionally pass off already revealed knowledge to appease public demand with the first phase, in an attempt to bury Trump's well-established links to Epstein.
That same day, Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel held a press conference to announce the success of "Operation Restore Justice," a law enforcement sting that recently resulted in the arrest of 205 alleged child sex predators and the rescue of 115 child victims.
Patel warned, "If you harm our children... There is no place we will not come to hunt you down."
"There is no place we will not look for you, and there is no cage, we will not put you in, should you do harm to our children, the prioritization of this administration," he added.
Bondi shared a similar warning, stating, "We will find you. We will arrest you, and we will charge you. If you are online targeting a child, you will not escape us."
Cover photo: Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP