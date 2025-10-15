Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva demands Mike Johnson swear her in as Arizona AG threatens legal action
Washington DC - Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva has once again accused Mike Johnson of delaying her swearing-in in a bid to block the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, as Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday marched to the House Speaker's office demanding action.
Grijalva won the September 23 special election to represent Arizona's 7th congressional district in the US House, but she has not been able to take her seat, as Johnson has not yet sworn her in.
The former Pima County supervisor is the eldest daughter of Raúl Grijalva, who served in the House from 2003 until his death due to complications during cancer treatment earlier this year.
Arizona Attorney General Kristin Mayes has threatened to take legal action if the delay goes on any longer.
"On behalf of the State of Arizona, I demand that the Honorable Adelita Grijalva be sworn into office as the representative for Arizona's Seventh Congressional District and be allowed to assume her seat without further delay," Mayes wrote in a letter to Johnson on Tuesday.
"Failing to seat Ms. Grijalva immediately or to otherwise provide a reasonable explanation as to when she will be seated will prompt legal action."
Adelita Grijalva accuses Mike Johnson of delaying her swearing in over Epstein files
Grijalva thanked Mayes in a statement on Tuesday following the certification of her special election victory.
"Speaker Johnson has exhausted every excuse to delay my swearing-in. I am simply asking him to abide by the same precedent he set when he swore in his Republican colleagues within 24 hours of their special elections and during pro forma sessions earlier this year," she said.
"Any further delay reveals his true motive: Speaker Johnson is stalling because he knows I will be the 218th signature on the discharge petition to release the Epstein files."
Grijalva has previously accused Johnson of putting off her swearing-in over files on the notorious sex offender. The House speaker and other Republicans are accused of trying to block their release amid reports that President Donald Trump is named in the documents.
The White House has stated that Trump's inclusion does not mean he was involved in any criminal activity.
Grijalva joined members of the Democratic Women's Caucus and others who marched to Johnson's office Tuesday, chanting "Swear her in!"
"I was overwhelmingly voted into this office," Grijalva said. "I need Speaker Johnson to do his job so I can do my job for the constituents of southern Arizona."
