Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva demands Mike Johnson swear her in as Arizona AG threatens legal action

Washington DC - Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva has once again accused Mike Johnson of delaying her swearing-in in a bid to block the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, as Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday marched to the House Speaker's office demanding action.

Adelita Grijalva has still not been sworn in three weeks after winning the special election to represent Arizona's 7th congressional district in the US House. © Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Grijalva won the September 23 special election to represent Arizona's 7th congressional district in the US House, but she has not been able to take her seat, as Johnson has not yet sworn her in.

The former Pima County supervisor is the eldest daughter of Raúl Grijalva, who served in the House from 2003 until his death due to complications during cancer treatment earlier this year.

Arizona Attorney General Kristin Mayes has threatened to take legal action if the delay goes on any longer.

"On behalf of the State of Arizona, I demand that the Honorable Adelita Grijalva be sworn into office as the representative for Arizona's Seventh Congressional District and be allowed to assume her seat without further delay," Mayes wrote in a letter to Johnson on Tuesday.

"Failing to seat Ms. Grijalva immediately or to otherwise provide a reasonable explanation as to when she will be seated will prompt legal action."