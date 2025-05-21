Rep. Gerry Connolly, top Democrat on House Oversight Committee, has died

Washington DC - Rep. Gerry Connolly, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, has died at the age of 75.

The congressman's family shared a statement on Wednesday confirming his death after a battle with esophageal cancer.

"It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family," the statement read.

The Virginian politician, who was first elected to Congress in 2008, announced last month that he would not be seeking re-election and would step back from his leadership roles amid his health struggles.

In December 2024, he defeated Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to be named the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, despite having already been diagnosed with cancer at that point.

Connolly was honored by a number of his colleagues on Wednesday, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries writing, "In addition to his legislative wisdom, Gerry always brought his signature mirth and wit to the House, making even something like proxy voting a point of levity during an otherwise challenging time in our nation."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett called Connolly's passing "a tremendous loss for Congress, for the Oversight Committee, and for the country," adding, "Working alongside him as Vice Ranking Member has been like getting a front-row seat to a masterclass. In every hearing and every strategy session, he pushed us to stay focused, stay sharp, and stay grounded in the facts."