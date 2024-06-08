Rep. Thomas Massie says every Republican in Congress has a pro-Israel AIPAC "babysitter"

Washington DC - Representative Thomas Massie said every other Republican in Congress has a designated "AIPAC person" pressuring them to support pro-Israel stances.

Representative Thomas Massie said he is the only Republican member of Congress who does not have an "AIPAC person." © DREW ANGERER / AFP

"I have Republicans, you come to me on the floor and say, 'I wish I could vote with you today. Yours is the right vote, but I would just take too much flak back home,'" Massie said in an interview with Tucker Carlson aired Friday.



"And I have Republicans who come to me and say, 'That’s wrong, what AIPAC is doing to you. Let me talk to my AIPAC person.' By the way, everybody but me has an AIPAC person."

AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, is a pro-Israel lobbying group which sought to prevent Massie's reelection through a high-dollar ad campaign.

The congressman said his bad relationship with the group began after he declined to write a white paper on Israel during his first congressional run. He has repeatedly voted against military aid to Israel since that time.

"What does that mean, an AIPAC person?" Carlson asked.

"It’s like your babysitter. Your AIPAC babysitter who is always talking to you for AIPAC. They’re probably a constituent in your district, but they are, you know, firmly embedded in AIPAC," the Kentucky Republican responded.

"I don't know how it works on the Democrats' side, but that’s how it works on the Republican side. And when they come to DC, you go have lunch with them. And they’ve got your cell number, and you have conversations with them."