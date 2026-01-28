Rep. Vern Buchanan announces retirement as GOP House exodus continues

Washington DC - Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan recently announced he will not be seeking re-election as the Republican Party continues to struggle with maintaining its slim House majority.

On Tuesday, Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan became the 28th House Republican to announce they will not be seeking re-election. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Buchanan shared a statement on X, saying that serving the people of Southwest Florida has been "the honor of my lifetime."

He went on to say that after 20 years in politics, he now feels it's the "right time to pass the torch and begin a new chapter in my life."

According to Fox News, Buchanan is now the 28th Republican to announce this term that he will not seek re-election, while only 21 Democrats have done the same.

Buchanan's departure comes as Republicans currently hold a majority in the House with 218 seats – a razor-thin margin from the 213 held by Democrats.

The GOP majority was also cut earlier this month after the passing of California Rep. Doug LaMalfa.

President Donald Trump and others have expressed concerns that the party could end up losing its majorities in both the House and Senate during the upcoming midterms in November.

During a recent speech, Trump told a crowd of politicians that they must win the midterms, or else Democrats will "find a reason to impeach me."