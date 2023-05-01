Rep. Zooey Zephyr sues Montana and select state officials after being censured

Helena, Montana - Representative Zooey Zephyr, Montana's first openly transgender legislator, has announced she is suing the state after she was censured for criticizing a bill that seeks to ban gender-affirming care for minors.

Zephyr tweeted the news Monday, sharing that she will be suing the state of Montana, the state's House Speaker Matt Regier, and the state's Sergeant at Arms Bradley Murfitt.

"The recent actions violate my 1st amendment rights, as well as the rights of my 11,000 constituents to representation," Zephyr explained on the social media platform.

Last week, the state's House voted in favor of censuring Zephyr, which bans the first-time rep from attending or speaking during floor sessions, after she voiced her criticisms of a bill that seeks to ban gender-affirming care for minors.

House Speaker Matt Regier found her comments offensive, and after she refused to apologize, he refused to recognize her.

"Montana's State House is the people's House, not Speaker Reier's, and I'm determined to defend the right of the people to have their voices heard," she concluded in her tweet.

In a press release, the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana, whose attorneys will be representing Zephyr, claims House leadership "explicitly and directly targeted me and my district because I dared to give voice to the values and needs of transgender people like myself."