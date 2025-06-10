Republican representative departs Congress in shock resignation

Washington DC - Republican House Representative Mark Green announced Monday that he will be resigning from Congress and taking up a job in the private sector.

Congressman Mark Green is leaving his position in the government to pursue an offer he can't refuse in the private sector. © AFP/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Green will step down from his position as the representative for Tennessee's 7th Congressional District after voting again on President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful" spending bill.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from Congress," Green wrote in a statement. "I was offered an opportunity in the private sector that was too exciting to pass up."

"They asked me to deliver on the conservative values and principles we all hold dear, and I did my level best to do so," Green said. "We passed historic tax cuts, worked with President Trump to secure the border, and defended innocent life."

Green has held his congressional seat since 2019 and has served as the Chair of the House Homeland Security Committee since 2023. He was previously a US Army officer and served in Tennessee's state Senate for several years.

"I have now served the public for nearly four decades. The Army took me to Iraq and Afghanistan. The people sent me to the Tennessee legislature and the halls of Congress," Green wrote.

Green claimed that he had originally intended to retire at the end of the previous Congress but stayed on to help Trump pass immigration measures and the spending bill.

His resignation will make it even harder for the Republicans to pass bills through the House of Representatives, narrowing their majority to 219-212.