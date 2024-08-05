RFK Jr. makes shocking confession that finally solves Central Park's dead bear cub mystery

New York, New York - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. grossed people out this year with a story about a parasitic worm eating part of his brain. Now he's back with another doozy: revealing his role in the decade-long mystery of a dead bear cub in New York's Central Park.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed he was behind the decade-long mystery of a dead bear cub that was discovered in Central Park. © Collage: Jonas EKSTROMER / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP & ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR via REUTERS

The independent presidential candidate, conspiracy theorist, and anti-vaccine activist made the disclosure in a three-minute video posted Sunday on social media. RFK Jr. was apparently trying to get out ahead of a New Yorker magazine story that mentions the weird tale of roadkill and stealth from a decade ago.



In a conversation with actor Roseanne Barr, he recounted the saga.

He and friends were on a falconing trip in New York state in 2014, Kennedy claimed, when a van ahead of him hit and killed a six-month-old black bear.

Eager to salvage the corpse for the meat, he put it in the back of his own vehicle.

"And you can do that in New York state. You can get a bear tag for roadkill bear," Kennedy explained.

But the falconing field trip ran late, so he could not get the remains back to his home in Westchester County.

So did a dinner he attended that evening in the Big Apple, and Kennedy realized he would have to go straight to the airport for a flight he was due to take.

"The bear was in my car, and I didn't want to leave the bear in the car because that would have been bad," he said.

That's when Kennedy and his friends hatched a plan that would leave New Yorkers stumped for years.