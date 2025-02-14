RFK Jr. rails against institutions stealing "health of our children" in first speech as health secretary

Washington DC - Newly confirmed Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday accused US institutions of "stealing the health of our children" and suggested they should meet the same fate as USAID, which President Donald Trump's administration is working to dismantle.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. railed against US institutions "stealing the health of our children" in his first speech in office. © REUTERS

On his first day in office, RFK Jr. – who has spent decades sowing distrust in vaccines and questioning basic scientific facts – credited divine intervention for his rise to power and immediately fueled concerns that critical health agencies could soon come under attack.

At his White House swearing-in ceremony, following a 52-48 Senate confirmation vote largely along party lines, Kennedy grew emotional recalling his first visit to the Oval Office in 1962.

He also lavished praise on Trump, saying 20 years of prayers to solve chronic childhood diseases were answered when "God sent me President Trump," whom he called a "man on a white horse."

Kennedy argued that while USAID was founded with good intentions by his uncle, the late President John F. Kennedy, it had since become a "sinister propagator of totalitarianism."

He backed Trump's recent actions at the humanitarian agency, adding, "we want to do the same thing with the institutions that are stealing the health of our children."

Before the 2024 election, Kennedy vowed to blow up the "corrupt" Food and Drug Administration and called for cuts to the National Institutes of Health, accusing it of overemphasizing infectious diseases at the expense of chronic disease research.