JFK's daughter pens scathing letter against "perverse" RFK Jr. leading Health Department

Washington DC - The last living child of former President John F. Kennedy recently penned a scathing later to the US Senate in an effort to stop President Donald Trump 's attempt to appoint her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health.

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, has written a letter opposing her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) as head of the Department of Health. © Collage: Michael Errey & Allison ROBBERT / AFP

In a letter sent on Tuesday, Caroline Kennedy said she had kept her opinion to herself about her cousin's political ambitions while working as Ambassador to Australia under former President Joe Biden.

But now that Biden has been replaced with Trump, who is seeking to add RFK Jr. to his team, she now feels "an obligation to speak out."

Caroline argued that he is "unqualified" to head the department, as he lacks "any government, financial, management, or medical experience."

She described his controversial anti-vaccine views as "dangerous and willfully misinformed," and suggested that alone should be "disqualifying."

"I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together," Caroline wrote. "It's no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator."

She went on to say that she was there as her cousin went through drug addiction when he was younger, a fact he has publicly spoken about, and claimed she witnessed him "put baby chickens and mice in a blender to feed his hawks," which she described as "a perverse scene of despair and violence."