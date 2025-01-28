JFK's daughter pens scathing letter against "perverse" RFK Jr. leading Health Department
Washington DC - The last living child of former President John F. Kennedy recently penned a scathing later to the US Senate in an effort to stop President Donald Trump's attempt to appoint her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health.
In a letter sent on Tuesday, Caroline Kennedy said she had kept her opinion to herself about her cousin's political ambitions while working as Ambassador to Australia under former President Joe Biden.
But now that Biden has been replaced with Trump, who is seeking to add RFK Jr. to his team, she now feels "an obligation to speak out."
Caroline argued that he is "unqualified" to head the department, as he lacks "any government, financial, management, or medical experience."
She described his controversial anti-vaccine views as "dangerous and willfully misinformed," and suggested that alone should be "disqualifying."
"I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together," Caroline wrote. "It's no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator."
She went on to say that she was there as her cousin went through drug addiction when he was younger, a fact he has publicly spoken about, and claimed she witnessed him "put baby chickens and mice in a blender to feed his hawks," which she described as "a perverse scene of despair and violence."
Doctors and health officials also oppose RFK Jr. appointment
Last year, RFK Jr. ran for president against Trump, first as a Democrat and later switching to an Independent after failing to resonate with the party.
During his candidacy, his sister Kerry Kennedy released a statement, signed by a number of their other siblings, which argued that RFK Jr. "does not share the same values, vision, or judgment" of their father.
RFK Jr. ultimately dropped out of the race and immediately threw his support behind Trump.
Upon winning the election, Trump announced that he had nominated RFK Jr. to head the Department of Health, which was met with swift backlash as he has led an anti-vaccination non-profit for years and has been known to push unproven pseudoscience.
In recent weeks, countless opposition letters signed by thousands of doctors and health officials across the country have been sent to the Senate, which will soon vote to approve his nomination.
RFK Jr. will attend two hearings before two separate Senate committees this coming Wednesday and Thursday, with the Senate expected to issue a verdict by the end of the week.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael Errey & Allison ROBBERT / AFP