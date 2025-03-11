RFK Jr. reportedly in touch with "alternative medicine" activists amid measles outbreak

Seminole, Texas - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr . reportedly had a phone call with activists pushing so-called holistic and alternative medicine to people hit by the measles outbreak plaguing Texas and New Mexico.

Tina Siemens, a historian helping to raise funds for a holistic medicine clinic in Texas, told Mother Jones she had spoken directly to RFK Jr.

She claimed that the phone call was meant to help the head of the Department of Health and Human Services "understand the Mennonite culture."

Reports over the last few weeks have suggested that the measles outbreak may have been connected to a mostly Mennonite church congregation in west Texas, many of whom had chosen not to vaccinate their children.

"Mennonites have typically gotten the blame," Siemens told Mother Jones. "The media is spinning it as it’s all the unvaccinated, uneducated Mennonites, and that’s just not the truth."

Siemens works with a clinic called Veritas Wellness in Lubbock, Texas. They distribute medications, including vitamin C – which RFK Jr. has touted as a solution to the measles outbreak – as well as cod liver oil, "peace consultations," and a range of other supplements.

In the same phone call, RFK Jr. also spoke to Dr. Ben Edwards, who founded the clinic and is known for opposing the use of drugs to treat diseases.