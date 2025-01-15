RFK Jr.'s latest disclosure reveals he made a fortune from his anti-vaccine non-profit

Washington, DC - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly failed to disclose a large amount of money he earned from his anti-vaccine nonprofit Children's Health Defense (CHD).

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly failed to disclose that he'd made more than $1 million from an anti-vax nonprofit he founded. © AFP/Jon Cherry/Getty Images

In documents submitted during his ill-fated 2024 run for president, he initially reported that he had earned $515,960 and $215,510.53 from CHD in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

After being nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as health secretary, RFK amended the documents to disclose that he had actually earned a massive $1.2 million from the nonprofit in that period.

The revelations came from a letter obtained by The Daily Beast, which admits the discrepancy between the original presidential declaration and more recent versions.

"The purpose of this letter is to correct an inadvertent error in the financial disclosure report that I signed on June 30, 2023, and amended on Aug. 25, 2023," Kennedy wrote in a signed letter submitted to the US Office of Government Ethics on December 11, 2024.

"In my initial, and amended, disclosure, I disclosed the incorrect income amount for Children’s Health Defense f/k/a World Mercury Project by using net pay received vs gross wages."

Kennedy had previously claimed that his position at CHD was unpaid. According to the Daily Beast, an analysis of RFK's tax returns revealed that he earned $2.2 million from the nonprofit since 2017.