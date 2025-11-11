Ro Khanna announces another press conference with Epstein survivors as House vote nears

Washington DC - Democratic Representative Ro Khanna recently revealed there will soon be another press conference with victims of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, as the House prepares to vote on releasing the files.

During an interview with The MeidasTouch Network on Tuesday, Khanna was asked if he believed Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson would "try to pull something to block the discharge petition by using some procedural maneuver."

Khanna explained that now that the government shutdown has ended, Arizona Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva will be sworn in, and seven days later, "we will get a vote on the Epstein files."

He also went on to give breaking news, revealing he and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who has been leading the effort with Khanna, are planning "another major press conference with the survivors early next week at the Capitol."

"There's going to be so much momentum, left and right, to say: out with the Epstein class," Khanna continued.

"Rich and powerful people who abuse young girls, who think they live by a different set of rules – America is done with you," he added.



The congressman's effort comes as President Donald Trump has been under fire for refusing to release the files on Epstein, as he had repeatedly promised.

Many critics argue that he may be trying to protect himself, as he and Epstein were close friends for decades.