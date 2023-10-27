Robert F. Kennedy Jr. again requests Secret Service protection after man arrested twice near his home

Los Angeles, California - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is once again requesting a Secret Service detail after a man was caught trying to break into his home twice in one day .

After a man was arrested twice in one day at the home of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the presidential candidate is again requesting Secret Service protection. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to Politico, real estate agent Jonathan Mach was first arrested for suspicion of trespassing near Kennedy's home around 9:30 AM on Wednesday. He was issued an emergency protective order and released shortly after.

Later that day, around 6:10 PM, Mach was arrested again for violating the order after he was found by security at the same location.

While it's unclear what Mach's intentions were, the incident clearly has RFK Jr. concerned, as he shared the news to social media on Thursday.

"Yesterday an intruder climbed the fence at my home and was arrested," Kennedy wrote. "After being released from police custody later in the day, he immediately returned to my home, and was arrested again."

Kennedy also sent a request for Secret Service protection to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, his third time doing so since he launched his campaign.

The request details several instances in which Kennedy and his staff were potentially in harm's way while on the campaign trail, including an incident in which a man showed up at a rally in Los Angeles with several loaded firearms demanding to speak with the presidential hopeful.