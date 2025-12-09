Cheryl Hines reveals whether RFK Jr. is considering another run for president in 2028

Washington DC - Cheryl Hines was asked during an interview that aired on Monday whether her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , was considering another bid for the White House in 2028.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (l.) and his wife, Cheryl Hines, listen as President Donald Trump speaks before Kennedy is sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office of the White House on February 13, 2025. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Cheryl, is your husband going to run for president in 2028, and if so, are you ready for that?" host Elizabeth Vargas asked Hines during her show on NewsNation.

"Oh my gosh, he's not going to run for president," Hines answered.

Hines then admitted she "didn't think he was going to go into politics, and the next thing you know, he's telling me he wants to run."

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star said when she first met her husband, then an environmental attorney, she asked whether he ever wanted to go into politics. He apparently told her he "didn't have a desire" to do so.

"I was like great. We're going to get along great," Hines laughed.

RFK Jr. ended up entering the Democratic race for president in 2024, before leaving the party to run as an independent.

In August 2024, RFK Jr. dropped his presidential run and endorsed Donald Trump, who nominated him to serve as secretary of Health and Human Services in his second administration.